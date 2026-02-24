A familiar argument has resurfaced in Santa Barbara County: that on immigration, “two viewpoints can both be valid.” We are urged to stand beside those with whom we disagree and warned against “groupthink.” The message is that, in this pivotal moment, leadership means occupying the center. It is a polished appeal to moderation.

But the middle of the road is only comfortable if you are not the one being tackled, pepper-sprayed, or dragged from your home. For immigrant families and their allies, there is no neutral space between safety and fear. Framing this issue as a mere clash of perspectives obscures the fundamental imbalance of power that lies at the heart of the matter.

Last Friday, ICE agents inexplicably parked outside a County Probation office. A confrontation with demonstrators followed. An 80-year-old criminal defense attorney was knocked to the ground and pepper-sprayed. A local high school was placed on lockdown. Individuals ordered to report to probation were likely deterred from complying. Whatever triggered the escalation, when federal force is exercised in our name and on our local streets without notice or discretion, the public has every right to expect that regional leaders demonstrate their commitment to protecting human dignity and Constitutional rights.

Federal immigration enforcement actions occurring in our neighborhoods are not abstract policy debates. They are lived experiences with immediate consequences. Demanding accountability is not extremism. Asking whether federal enforcement tactics are proportionate, transparent, and consistent with local values is fundamentally democratic.

No one disputes that individuals who commit violent crimes must be held accountable and face the full weight of the justice system. But invoking horrific individual crimes or gang operations to defend broad, violent enforcement tactics by masked men is not balance. It is deflection.

The current deportation campaign is not surgical or narrowly tailored to violent offenders. Agricultural workers have been detained in the fields. Armed agents in tactical gear descended on a cannabis greenhouse in Carpinteria. Parents have been separated from U.S.-born children over civil immigration violations. U.S. citizens have been detained, imprisoned, and killed in broad daylight.

As a result, we are becoming a society where workers fear reporting wage theft, victims of domestic violence think twice before calling 9-1-1, and witnesses hesitate to appear in court.

Even local law enforcement leaders have acknowledged that immigration enforcement has “gone far beyond” targeting individuals with serious criminal records and have conceded “excesses” and tactics “arguably against the law.”

When leaders recognize potential illegality or dangerous overreach and decline to use the lawful authority already available to mitigate harm, neutrality becomes indistinguishable from acquiescence.

Each day that meaningful transparency about ICE activity in this county is withheld, that public defenders receive inadequate notice before individuals are transferred from jail, and that restraint is not publicly demanded sends a message about whose safety is prioritized.

Immigrant families in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Goleta hear that message clearly.

Immigration enforcement is not a philosophical debate conducted between equal actors. One side wields badges, detention authority, and the power to deprive individuals of life and liberty. The other consists largely of community members, many longtime residents, seeking stability, safety, and assurance that engagement with local institutions will not place them at risk.

While civility and dialogue matter, so do outcomes. Complexity surrounding immigration policy should not distort clarity about power and responsibility. The question is not whether two viewpoints can be valid. It is whether the exercise of federal authority reflects dignity, Constitutionally mandated restraint, and accountability our community expects.

In these politically challenging times, leadership in Santa Barbara County is not measured by taking a position in the middle or offering polite neutrality. It is measured by protecting those whose safety depends on our choices, exercising authority with restraint, and insisting on accountability when federal power reaches our streets.