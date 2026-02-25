Girls’ Water Polo CIF State Tournament Roundup: Santa Barbara Eliminated by Carlsbad, San Marcos Advances to Regional Semifinals

Santa Barbara High’s season came to an end Tuesday with a narrow 10-9 loss to Carlsbad in the opening round of the CIF Division 2 Southern California Regional Tournament.

The teams were tied 9-9 in the final minute before Carlsbad scored with 50 seconds remaining to take the lead. The Dons had two late opportunities to equalize, but both attempts missed the mark.

Santa Barbara appeared in control late in the second quarter, taking a 6-3 advantage on Jules Horton’s third goal of the period with just over a minute remaining in the first half. However, Carlsbad surged after halftime and carried an 8-7 lead into the fourth quarter before closing out the one-goal victory.

Horton led the Dons with six goals and two assists, while Rose Nelley added three goals. Goalkeeper Sasha Jones recorded seven saves, and Violette Bailey contributed four steals on defense.

San Marcos, 7; The Bishop’s of La Jolla, 6

The Royals opened the CIF Division 1 Southern California Regional Tournament with a hard-fought 7-6 victory over The Bishop’s on Tuesday night, advancing to the semifinal round.

San Marcos will travel to Thousand Oaks on Saturday to face Oaks Christian in the regional semifinals.

Both teams delivered key defensive stops in the closing minutes before San Marcos secured the decisive goal. Charlotte Raisin and Ella Grube each scored two goals, while Shea Estabrook netted what proved to be the game-winner. Goalkeeper Bethany King anchored the defense with 10 saves.