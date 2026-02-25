Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, February 24 – The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division invites the community to come out and enjoy the 21st annual Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division’s and Kiwanis Golf Tournament, Friday, April 17, at Mission Club Golf Course. The popular tournament features lunch, dinner hors d’oeuvres, awards, raffles, mulligans, and golf.

Golf enthusiasts of varying skill levels are encouraged to grab a group of friends for the four-person scramble. Check-in time is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s tournament sponsor is Kingsway Financial Advisors. Additional sponsor opportunities are still available.

Fees are $65 for Mission Club members; $125 per-person; $150 tee sponsors (includes tee sign); $600 business sponsors (includes tee sign and four golfers). Deadline to register is April 13, 2026.

The registration form is available online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. For more information, please contact Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Parks and Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.