Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

We are alerting the public to a new scam tactic that has recently been reported in our area.

Scammers are contacting individuals and instructing them to download a banking app, often from a bank the

person does not use, and to access an account. The fraudsters then direct victims to deposit cash into an ATM

using the tap/mobile feature on their phone.

If you are contacted by someone asking you to:

• Download a banking app from a bank you do not use

• Deposit cash into an ATM using a mobile banking app for any reason

• Transfer funds to “protect” your money

This is a scam.

Legitimate banks and government agencies will never ask you to access accounts for someone else, deposit

cash into an account that is not yours, or move your money to protect it. Once cash is deposited, it can be

quickly transferred out, making it extremely difficult to recover.

How to Protect Yourself

• Do not download apps at the direction of someone you do not know and trust.

• Never deposit cash or transfer funds for someone else.

• Do not share banking information, verification codes, or login credentials.

• If you are unsure, pause and verify directly with your financial institution using a trusted phone

number.

If you believe you have been targeted or have questions about this or other scams, please contact our Scam

Hotline at 805-568-2442.

We urge everyone to remain vigilant and to share this information with family and friends, especially seniors

and vulnerable community members.