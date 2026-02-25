Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 25, 2026

Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE) is excited to announce the return of its Community Tree Program. This program offers free drought resistant trees to residential SBCE customers looking to enhance their properties and contribute to a healthier environment.

The program supports the City’s Climate Action Plan, which identifies urban tree planting as a key strategy for reducing greenhouse gases. Eligible participants can choose from a selection of beautiful, climate-appropriate native trees, including island ironwood, elderberry, coast live oak, toyon, box elder, and California bay laurel. In addition to beautifying neighborhoods, the trees will provide vital benefits like shade, erosion control, wildlife habitat, and carbon sequestration.

“This is a great opportunity to empower community members to take meaningful climate action at home,” said Jon Griesser, SBCE Programs Manager. “Trees are one of nature’s most effective tools for capturing carbon from the atmosphere, and we are delighted to continue offering this program to our customers.”

Each approved applicant will receive one 5-gallon tree. Quantities are limited and trees are available by reservation only. Once approved, participants will be notified of the pick-up date, time, and location.

To learn more and reserve your tree, visit SBCE Community Tree Program (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SBCETrees).

Santa Barbara Clean Energy is a not-for-profit program of the City of Santa Barbara that supplies clean, cost-competitive electricity for homes and businesses in the city of Santa Barbara.