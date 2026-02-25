Despite a furious second-half rally, the SBCC women’s basketball team could never get over the hump against visiting Fullerton College and dropped its playoff opener, 70–63, on Wednesday night.

The Vaqueros shot an abysmal 4-for-33 from the field, including 1-for-11 from three-point range, in the first half. The poor shooting resulted in a 34–11 halftime deficit that an inspired second-half performance could not overcome.

“We had a lot of courage, but it should have happened in the first and second quarters,” said SBCC coach Sandrine Krul. “They played hard and showed a valiant effort in the second half.”

SBCC struggled to contain Fullerton point guard Erin Choi, who finished with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Choi led the Orange Empire Conference in points and assists this season.

The Vaqueros won at Fullerton, 68–61, on December 20 but could not replicate the feat on their home floor with the season on the line.

Khaya Jackson finds a driving lane. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“They beat us at home earlier this season, and we kind of left too many driving lanes open, so I’m glad we made the adjustment,” said Fullerton coach Dan Desmond. “I told them at halftime that SBCC was going to come out like a rocket. Sometimes you can’t really prepare them with words at halftime; they kind of have to experience it.”

SBCC opened the second half on a 14–2 run, capped off by two free throws from Kaylee Lawson that cut the deficit to 36–25. Lawson finished with a team-high 24 points, including 15-for-18 from the free-throw line, as she relentlessly attacked the basket in the second half.

Aariah Fox chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

A baseline jump shot by Lawson trimmed the SBCC deficit to 50–42 early in the second half, but that’s as close as the Vaqueros would come until the final minute of the game.

“Getting to the playoffs is icing on the cake. You have to look at the season as a whole,” Krul said. “We had a great season. This doesn’t take away from that.”

Despite the loss, SBCC finished the season with a 21–8 record. Coach Sandrine Krul was named WSC North Coach of the Year for the third time in her career.

Three Vaqueros earned All-Conference First Team honors, including Lawson, Fox and Milan Jackson. Freshman Khaya Jackson was named the conference’s Sixth Player of the Year.