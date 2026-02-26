Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—February 25, 2026 — Cottage Health has been named to Becker’s 165 Top Places to Work in Healthcare List for 2026.

The recognition highlights organizations that make their people a priority and foster environments where caregivers feel supported, valued and empowered. Becker’s noted that these organizations invest deeply in their teams through competitive benefits, professional development opportunities, inclusive workplaces and resources that support work-life balance.

“We are honored to be recognized by Becker’s,” said Cara Williams, Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer at Cottage Health. “This honor reflects our continued focus on supporting our employees and creating an environment where they feel supported, valued and proud to be a part of Cottage Health.”

Becker’s also recognized these organizations for making a meaningful impact beyond their walls through community service and a strong commitment to social responsibility.

To read the full list, visit 165 top places to work in healthcare 2026.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.