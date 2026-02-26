Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Sciences Unit has completed the first in a series of week-long, 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) courses, bringing together deputies and co-response clinicians for intensive instruction designed to improve responses to individuals experiencing behavioral health crises.

This specialized 40-hour course builds upon the eight hours of CIT training deputies have already received and reflects the Sheriff’s Office ongoing commitment to crisis intervention response preparedness. With the addition of 31 new graduates, the total number of CIT trained personnel now approaches 120 deputies. One additional class is anticipated, which will further expand the agency’s crisis intervention capabilities. All deputies, custody deputies and communications dispatchers have received an 8-hour CIT training course.

The training was made possible through grant funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, which covers overtime costs required to maintain patrol staffing while deputies attend the course. This funding ensures uninterrupted service to the community while personnel receive advanced training.

Throughout the week, participants received instruction from a diverse group of subject matter experts on critical topics including:

De-escalation strategies

Targeted violence prevention

Mental health advocacy

Substance use disorders

Mental health conditions

Officer wellness

Crisis Intervention Training equips personnel with the skills, insight, and confidence to respond thoughtfully and effectively during crisis situations. The training enhances public safety while strengthening community trust and supporting officer resilience and wellness.

Sheriff Bill Brown, Behavioral Wellness Director Toni Navarro, and District Attorney John Savrnoch addressed the class, reinforcing the importance of continued investment in crisis intervention training and the value of a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach to behavioral health emergencies.

“Our deputies regularly encounter individuals who are experiencing mental health and substance use crises,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “This advanced training ensures our personnel have the tools to de-escalate situations, connect people to appropriate care, and resolve incidents safely and compassionately.”

The Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to Dr. Lee, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Sciences Manager, and the many presenters who generously shared their time, expertise, and lived experience. Their commitment to education and collaboration helped make this training meaningful and impactful for all participants.