LOMPOC, CA, February 25 – The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division, in collaboration with the Lompoc Kiwanis Club, invites the community to Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The free festivities will be held in the American Legion Area at River Park, Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.

Participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect chocolate eggs. If everyone uses their good manners, the Easter Bunny might even make an appearance for photo opportunities.

To ensure the safety of all participants, hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:





Ages 3 & under ………… 10:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

Ages 4 – 5 ………………… 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Ages 6 – 8 ………………… 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9 – 12 ……………….. 10:45 a.m. & 11:45 a.m.

Questions regarding this year’s Easter Egg Hunt should be directed to the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Parks and Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.