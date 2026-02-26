Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 25, 2026 – Details are being finalized for Goleta’s biggest night of the year. We hope you will mark your calendar NOW to join us on Wednesday, April 15, for the Goleta Community State of the City at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. This event, in its ninth year, will have a new format. The Mayor and the entire City Council will be presenting on the City’s accomplishments and challenges. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available and light refreshments provided.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “I am so excited for this year’s event and having all of the Councilmembers join me in presenting the State of the City address. If you love Goleta, this is a night you don’t want to miss!”

We are pleased to announce that the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band will be returning to the gazebo in front of the Goleta Community Center (GCC) starting at 4:30 p.m. to play for you as you arrive and before the event starts. Dos Pueblos High School Student and 2025 Teen Star Finalist, Tyler McCutchen, who kicked off the event for us last year, will be singing and playing the keyboard during the mingling portion of the evening and as part of the main program.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5:00 p.m. to check out the City information tables (or earlier to listen to the DP Jazz Band). City staff will be available to talk about upcoming projects and programs. This is also an opportunity to mingle with the City Council, City staff, stakeholders and fellow Goletans. At 6:00 p.m. the main program begins featuring the Mayor and City Councilmembers giving a State of the City Address, followed by a Financial Update from Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet. The program ends with the popular Q&A session featuring City of Goleta Department Directors.

Additional parking at the Goleta Community Center is available behind the building if there are no spots remaining in the front and side parking areas.

We hope you can join us for this important City event. Bring your family and friends!