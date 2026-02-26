Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: The U.S. Forest Service for the Los Padres National Forest has scheduled prescribed burning in the Camino Cielo Ridge Area near Painted Cave Road and Highway 154.

WHEN: February 27 – March 6. This burn is expected to occur over a one-week period.

WHERE: This area includes a burn area near Haney East (see maps) for approximately 26 acres of combined burning. The burn sites will be staffed 24/7 if there is heat or smoke present.

WHY: This prescribed burn is part of the Santa Barbara Community Defense Zone project. The goal of the burns is to reduce hazardous fuels to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

WHO: This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. Other partners include the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CAL FIRE, Chumash Fire, and The Nature Conservancy.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal.

If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php