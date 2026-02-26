My wife and I have been attending rallies nearly every Saturday since March 2025, mostly in front of Tesla and then Whole Foods. We are regulars among many, whose signage includes: Anti-ICE, No Kings, Pro-Ukraine, Pro-democracy, Anti-fascism, Anti-Epstein class, Pro-Medicaid & Social Security, Pro Renee Good & Alex Pretti, etc.

Anyone paying attention knows these issues are all related. On Saturday, February 21, our regular Saturday rally ended early, and we were encouraged to support the pro-Ukraine rally in front of the Art Museum. We did so and took our regular Saturday signage: Anti-ICE, Anti-47, Anti-pedophiles, and a Ukrainian flag!

Toward the end, one of the Ukrainian organizers with a heavy accent approached us and chided us for “disrespecting” their movement by conflating issues (a la our signage).

(1) This Ukraine rally was held in a public space, i.e. freedom of assembly.

(2) Subject matter on our signage was relevant.

(3) In some cities, ICE likely detains some of these Ukrainian refugees. Isn’t Putin curbing free speech?

(4) Our signage, their pro-Ukraine signage, and all the other messages address the same thing — stifling freedom and opportunity for all, not just the ruling elite.

Sad, but this Ukrainian was a poor “ambassador” for his homeland. He comes to the U.S. to tell me (a 14th-generation American) what is appropriate behavior? Maybe he hasn’t heard the expression, “When in Rome…”

In fact, his message sounded a lot like Putin’s, not inclusion and “united we stand.”