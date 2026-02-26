Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — February 3, 2026 — The Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Staci Richard to its Board of Directors. Richard brings a rare combination of search and rescue leadership and US humanitarian response experience, strengthening the Foundation’s ability to support the all-volunteer Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team.

Richard has been an active Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue volunteer since 2018, serving as an Operational Leader and coordinating the team’s Project Lifesaver program, which supports rapid response efforts for individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to wandering. The program is administered through the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and operated by the volunteer Search & Rescue team. She also previously served four years on the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Board.

In addition to her SAR leadership, Richard brings more than 30 years of experience in education, mentoring, and youth development, including deep ties to the Santa Barbara community through her work at Laguna Blanca School. Professionally, she oversees U.S. Emergency Response at Direct Relief, a globally recognized humanitarian organization known for its rapid mobilization ahead of disaster. Her work includes coordinating emergency response for Direct Relief’s network of healthcare partners and supporting frontline responders during climate-driven emergencies, most recently managing their Los Angeles wildfire response.

“We’re excited to welcome Staci to the Foundation Board,” said Joe Plowman, co-founder of the Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Foundation, Treasurer of the Foundation, and Vice President of the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team.

“She is a respected leader on the team—consistently positive and deeply committed to the mission. Her energy, operational experience, and firsthand understanding of what our volunteers face in the field will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation.”

The Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Foundation exists to support the all-volunteer Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team by securing funding, resources, and training that ensure volunteers are prepared to respond 24/7, 365 days a year. The team regularly responds to missions across the Central Coast and provides mutual aid throughout California.

“Volunteer search and rescue teams are a critical component of community emergency response,” said Richard.

“I’m honored to join the Board of the Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Foundation and support the long-term sustainability of a team that consistently shows up for people in their most vulnerable moments.”

As a Board member, Richard will support strategic planning, organizational growth, and fundraising efforts as the Foundation continues to strengthen its role as a dedicated partner to Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Foundation, visit https://www.sbsarfoundation.com/.