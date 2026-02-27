Full marks to the Independent for “KEYT Catches ICE in Lies.” A shoutout to Nick Welsh for spotlighting the work of KEYT producer Andrew Gillies. Game recognizes game.

Some take-aways:

• Leo Martinez would have been framed by the lies of ICE were it not for video from citizen observers. Video from rapid response to ICE has provided crucial evidence in the cases of Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, and now Jack Randmaa and Doug Hayes in Santa Barbara. You can learn how to safely and legally protect our neighbors from ICE with training from 805UndocuFund.

• From the early reporting by Mina Wahab, all the way through the persistent pursuit by Gillies and the rest of the “Your News Channel” staff, their work on this story has been superb. But our community may be in danger of losing this important local newsroom. The KEYT staff unionized in November 2024 to improve pay and working conditions. They are asking us to sign a petition to the owners to bargain a fair contract.

• The outstanding Christina McDermott, the Independent’s Mickey Flacks Fellow, started her journalism career at KCSB radio, a valuable local non-commercial resource. Uplift KCSB during their annual fund drive this week.

• You can also bolster local journalism by subscribing to The Independent. It’s a bargain.

We can keep our community safe and well-informed if we support 805UndocuFund, the KEYT union, KCSB radio, and The Independent.