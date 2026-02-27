Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Due to recent storm damage, Santa Barbara County Public Works is closing the Maria Ygnacio Bike Path at the U.S. 101 undercrossing (from Calle Real to Lassen Drive). County engineers are working on a plan to stabilize an undermined section of the path. However, they are unable to work during the rainy season due to environmental factors and regulatory restrictions. While it is difficult to provide an estimate on how long the closure will last, this section of the path is expected to be closed through the summer.

While the Maria Ygnacio Bike Path is critical to residents, students, and those who commute via active modes of transportation, travelers should not evade path closure signs in this area. The situation is dynamic and the undermining of the path increases as the high flowing creek below is actively scouring dirt below the structure. Travelers should use Turnpike Avenue or Patterson Avenue to connect with the bike path.

Questions about the path closure can be emailed to PWMobility@countyofsb.org.