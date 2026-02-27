Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA) The Santa Barbara Choral Society is excited to announce its upcoming concert, “Red, White, and & Blues II,” will be performed March 14 and 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara. This program celebrates America’s rich and diverse musical heritage, featuring works from Aaron Copland to Rogers & Hammerstein, along with a vibrant selection of blues, gospel, folk, and spirituals, in addition to contemporary American composers’ works.

Reflecting on the nation’s 250th anniversary, The Choral Society’s 2025-26 season has emphasized the enduring influence of music in shaping American identity. Under the direction of Choral Society Conductor JoAnne Wasserman, the 70-voice chorus will be accompanied by its dynamic pianist Kevin Su Fukagawa, performing compositions by Morten Lauridsen, Shawn Kirschner, William Dawson, Undine S. Moore, and George Gershwin among other contemporary composers. The program also includes spirituals from “Deep River” to “Zion’s Walls” and a work by William Billings, recognized as the first American choral composer.

This performance is a reflection of TheChoral Society’s successful 2022 “Red, White, and Blues,” concert and aims to highlight the power of music as a unifying and inspiring force. It is a highly accessible program with a variety of music to appeal to all ages.

Performances are Saturday, March 14 at 7 (pm), and Sunday, March 15, at 3 (pm) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. Santa Barbara. Tickets are available at: [sbchoral.org] (http://sbchoral.org). A reception will follow the Sunday performance.

Founded in 1948, The Santa Barbara Choral Society is the second oldest semi-professional community chorus in Southern California, and the fifth-oldest in the Western States, drawing members from as far as Los Angeles County.