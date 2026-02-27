UC Santa Barbara Men’s Basketball Holds Off UC Riverside to Secure 70-59 Victory

After back-to-back overtime losses the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team thrived down the stretch against visiting UC Riverside and pulled away for a 70-59 on Thursday night at the Thunderdome.

With the victory, the Gauchos strengthened their position in the Big West Conference race and snapped a three-game losing streak.

“It was a close game, it was a tough game. Every possession matters,” said UCSB coach Joe Pasternak. “Every possession has a life of its own and when you play at the end of February that’s how it is.”

UCSB established control early, building a 12-point lead in the first half and carrying a 39-27 advantage into the break. The Gauchos maintained that cushion for the majority of the second half, relying on defensive stops and a commanding presence on the boards to keep Riverside at arm’s length.

However, the Highlanders cut their deficit to 61-57 with 2:39 remaining in the game before UCSB slammed the door shut with a 9-2 run to close the game.

Rebounding proved decisive. UCSB outrebounded the Highlanders 39-29 overall, including 10 offensive boards that led to second-chance opportunities and helped the hosts dictate tempo. The Gauchos also held Riverside to under 40 percent shooting from the field.

“For us it all comes down to defense and rebounding,” said head coach Joe Pasternack. “We held them to under 40 percent from the field, but we have to learn to box out. If we box out in the last seconds of our last two games, we are in first place.”

Zion Sensley provided efficient scoring and tenacious rebounding for the Gauchos.

The Gauchos set the tone in the opening minutes. A defensive block by Hosana Kitenge in the first possession energized the home crowd, and timely scoring from Zion Sensley — both from beyond the arc and in the paint — helped UCSB establish momentum. Aidan Mahaney orchestrated the offense effectively, assisting on key baskets, including a layup by Kitenge and a go-ahead 3-pointer by Sensley midway through the half.

Mahaney finished with a game-high 21 points. Sensley scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

As Riverside attempted to trim the deficit, UCSB responded with poised execution. Mahaney knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half, and CJ Shaw secured a critical defensive rebound in the closing seconds before another Mahaney three extended the lead to 12 at halftime.

The Highlanders applied pressure after the break, but UCSB answered at key moments. Colin Smith converted important free throws to steady the lead, while Evans Kipruto contributed defensively with steals and rebounds. Sensley added clutch free throws late to seal the outcome as the Gauchos closed out the 11-point win.

Orlando Johnson was honored as a Legend of the Dome in a pregame ceremony. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

With the regular season winding down, UC Santa Barbara now turns its attention to a road matchup against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Saturday, Feb. 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the game set for national broadcast on ESPN2.

UCSB all-time great, Orlando Johnson, was honored as a Legend of the Dome with a pregame ceremony that included the debut of a massive banner. Johnson was Big West Conference Player of the Year in 2010 and led the Gauchos to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.