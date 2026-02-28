Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Congressmember Salud Carbajal | Credit: Indrid Bostrom

Today, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) issued the statement below following the Trump administration’s strikes in Iran.



“President Trump promised to put Americans first and end foreign wars, but his actions in Iran clearly break those promises. The American people want solutions to the issues close to home, such as addressing the cost-of-living crisis. They do not want to be dragged into another reckless and endless war in the Middle East that will result in countless casualties.

“Congress was not given any information that would indicate there was an imminent threat coming from Iran. Without such credible evidence, there’s no justification in sending our servicemembers into this conflict. Last night’s strikes are another instance of President Trump bypassing Congress to unilaterally launch an unprovoked military operation with no defined plan. I call on Speaker Johnson and Republican leadership to get off the sidelines and reassert Congress’s constitutional duty to serve as a check on the President.”