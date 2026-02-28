Regarding State Street, I grew up in England where there are many towns that have been converted intopedestrian only. Many of these towns are quite old and the roads are narrow. State Street is relatively wide and the wide expanse of concrete is not conducive to a pedestrian walkway.

I’d like to suggest placing just four or five planters in the center of each block down the middle of the road, each with a small palm tree and tropical vegetation.

This may help to reduce speeding e-bikes and still have room for any emergency vehicles.

And also leave plenty of room for pedestrians.