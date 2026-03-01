Eden Wynne made a play with time winding down in the CIF-SS Division 5 Championship game.

The junior forward dribbled into the paint and drained a floater that gave the Cardinals a 42-40 lead with just over six seconds remaining. After a Burroughs timeout the Bishop Diego defense stood tall to secure the victory.

“So proud of the girls and how they persevered. Burroughs was playing in your face defense and Luz did a great job attacking the post player and finding open players,” said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich. “The last play was designed to get Eden the ball in open space and let her do her thing.”

Wynne finished with a team-high 16 points, Luz Castro added nine points and senior captain Jaymi Coronado added eight points.

It was the first CIF-SS Championship for the Bishop Diego girls’ basketball team since 2015 when a team led by Jordyn Lilly and Hannah Rodger defeated Bloomington Christian 46-31 in the CIF-SS Division 5A Championship game.

Bishop Diego trailed 18-17 at halftime and 34-33 going into the fourth quarter. The two teams were tied at 40-40 with 15 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Wynne’s heroics.