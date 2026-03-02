Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Tuesday, February 24, Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, and ASAP Cats came together for World Spay Day, providing a total of 134 spay and neuter surgeries through their collaborative effort

Santa Barbara Humane completed 93 surgeries across its Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Clinics and its Mobile Veterinary Unit. ASAP Cats performed 23 cat surgeries and one dog surgery during the coordinated effort, while Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society conducted 17 surgeries at its Buellton clinic.

The event offered $5 spay and neuter surgeries to increase access to affordable veterinary care and reduce pet overpopulation throughout the region. By coordinating veterinary teams and clinic capacity across multiple locations, the three organizations were able to serve pet owners from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley in a single day.

“It was a wonderful day and a powerful example of what collaboration can accomplish,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Veterinary Oﬃcer. “Spay and neuter surgery remains one of the most effective ways to prevent unwanted litters and support long-term animal health in our community.”

World Spay Day is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering as a humane solution to pet overpopulation. Through continued partnership and year-round access to affordable care, these organizations remain committed to strengthening animal welfare throughout Santa Barbara County.

While World Spay Day brings special attention to the importance of these procedures, affordable spay and neuter services are available year-round. Santa Barbara Humane offers low-cost spay and neuter services at its Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Clinics and through its Mobile Veterinary Unit. Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and ASAP Cats also provide ongoing affordable options for community members seeking care.

Pet owners interested in scheduling an appointment can visit:

Santa Barbara Humane: sbhumane.org/clinic | sbhumane.org/mobile

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society: syvhumane.org/clinic

ASAP Cats: asapcats.org/services/spay-neutering-your-cat/

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.