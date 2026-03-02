Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The District Attorney’s Office is proud to recognize National Consumer Protection Week, taking place March 1–7, 2026. This nationwide initiative is dedicated to educating residents about common scams, fraud prevention strategies, and available reporting resources.

Throughout the week, the District Attorney’s Office will spotlight prevalent scams affecting our community and provide practical tips to help individuals protect themselves and their families.

Each day will focus on a specific topic:

• Monday: Consumer Protection Week Kickoff & Fraud Awareness

• Tuesday: Home Repair Scams

• Wednesday: Impersonation Scams

• Thursday: Unwanted Calls and Text Scams

• Friday: Charity Fraud

Scammers continue to evolve their tactics, often targeting individuals through fear, urgency, or deception. Consumer Protection Week is an opportunity to empower our community with the knowledge they need to recognize red flags and take proactive steps to protect themselves.

Fraud schemes can come in many forms, from contractors demanding large upfront payments for home repairs, to imposters posing as government officials or loved ones in distress, to fake charities exploiting the generosity of residents. Awareness is one of the strongest defenses against these crimes.

Community members are encouraged to follow the District Attorney’s Office on social media throughout the week for daily tips, warning signs, and prevention guidance. Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized by a scam is encouraged to report it to the District Attorney’s scam hotline at 805-568-2442. If you are on the phone with a suspected scammer, feel threatened, or believe you are in immediate danger, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency or call 9-1-1 for immediate assistance.

By increasing awareness and promoting prevention, Consumer Protection Week reinforces the District Attorney’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding consumers, supporting victims, and holding bad actors accountable.