SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – Set beneath the soaring, hand-painted ceilings of the landmark Santa Barbara County Courthouse, the 43rd annual Mock Trial Competition unfolded over the past two weekends in a fully authentic criminal trial setting, with high schoolers serving as attorneys, witnesses, bailiffs, court reporters and clerks, sketch artists, and even embattled defendants. In the championship round on Saturday afternoon, as an unseasonably warm 80 degrees outside crept into the courtrooms, Dos Pueblos High School claimed first place for the fifth consecutive year, defeating San Marcos High School.

Bishop Garcia Diego High finished third and Carpinteria High placed fourth. Dos Pueblos will represent Santa Barbara County at the Mock Trial State Finals in Oakland on March 20–22, 2026.

“The entire Dos Pueblos High School community is bursting with pride,” said Dos Pueblos High Principal Bill Woodard, a former Mock Trial coach. “Winning a fifth consecutive Santa Barbara County Mock Trial championship is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the discipline, integrity, and heart our students bring to this program.”

Woodard appreciated coaches Lisa Rothstein, Christine Voss, and teacher-coaches Hannah Krieshok, Rollie Woodward, and Alissa Mullin for countless hours of mentorship to the team.

“Most importantly, I want to congratulate our students, who achieved this milestone while carrying the added pressure of being the team everyone was striving to surpass,” Woodard added. “Having been through many nerve-racking finals between DP and San Marcos High School, I know firsthand how much preparation, resilience, and teamwork this accomplishment demands.”

The Mock Trial program in Santa Barbara County is managed and orchestrated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO), led by County Superintendent of Schools, Susan Salcido, and Associate Superintendent Ellen Barger. SBCEO co-sponsors the two-weekend event with the Santa Barbara County Superior Court and with assistance from Teach Democracy.

During the competition, students hone analytical and communication skills as they portray the principal characters of a courtroom trial, including the defendant, legal counsel, witnesses, court clerks, and bailiffs.

This year, eight teams from seven Santa Barbara County high schools participated: Bishop Diego High School, Carpinteria High School, Dos Pueblos High School, Laguna Blanca High School, Lompoc High School, San Marcos High School, and Santa Barbara High School.

More than 60 local attorneys, including representatives from the District Attorney and Public Defender offices, volunteered their time to serve as scorers of student prosecution and defense teams in the fictional murder case of People v. Fromholz, the trial of a chef and contestant on a reality TV cooking show who is charged with murdering a celebrity judge using poisonous “heartstopper” mushrooms. Earlier in the school year, students and their coaches received the rules and details of the fictional case, including witness statements, evidence, applicable case law, and a summary of allowable objections. Teams then spent months developing their arguments, refining their strategies, and practicing courtroom procedures to prepare for the competition.

“We congratulate all participants for their dedication, and wish Dos Pueblos High continued success at the state competition,” said County Superintendent of Schools Salcido. “Mock Trial challenges students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and perform under pressure. Each team prepared with such diligence and skill. ”

Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado shared: “We are proud of all the teams, and especially our SB Unified students, whose excellence and critical thinking were on full display. Their achievement reflects the brilliance and potential that exist in every classroom across our district.”

Dos Pueblos High’s winning team includes students Dana Arkhipova, Jake Betancourt, Stanley Chen, Alexis Demboski, Ethan Gardiner, Mika Glasgow, Leon Guo,

Justin Ji, Jiyoo Kim-Jung, Jamison Komaiko, Ariel Li, Julia Lovan, Kaitlyn Marden, Riley Minne, Stella Moreno, Haley Pedersen, Milena Rodríguez, Amel Sakr, Cecilia Vargas, and Jonathan Yang. The team is supported by Attorney/Coaches Lisa Rothstein and Christine Voss.

For a full list of all participating teams and other details, review a digital copy of this year’s program HERE.

The law firm of Rogers, Sheffield, and Campbell, LLP donated medals, which were awarded to 30 individual students for their outstanding performance during the February 21, 2026 preliminary trials. For a complete list of individual award winners, click HERE.

Judge Stephen Foley, who presided over one of the final rounds along with attorney Steve Amerikaner, announced the winners on Saturday afternoon. He said the Mock Trial Competition has inspired him for the future. “You all demonstrated preparation, teamwork, and creative thinking. You learned about our justice system, how to analyze disputes and how to communicate effectively.”

Barger highlighted the impact of this one-of-a-kind experience for students: “It is life-changing, no matter what path a student intends to pursue.”

Throughout the two-weekend competition, judges and presiders included: Steve Amerikaner; Judge Thomas Anderle; Judge Clifford Anderson; Judge Jed Beebe; Sydney Bennett; Megan Chanda; Marguerite Charles; Commissioner Elizabeth Diaz; Jason Dominguez; Judge Stephen Dunkle; Judge George Eskin; Judge Stephen Foley; Judge Donna Geck; Michael Hanley; Judge Brian Hill; Jennifer Karapetian; Bill Makler; Judge Pauline Maxwell; Kevin McTague; Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca; and John Thyne.