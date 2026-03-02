Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Adding to an already impressive arsenal of coaches that includes deep connections to both NCAA Division 1 and the NBA, the Central Coast-based Prospects Basketball Association (PBA) is proud to announce the addition of former UCSB star Cole Anderson as Coach and Advisor to its growing player development and competitive basketball programs.

Anderson, a California native, has already begun working with athletes and will serve as a full member of the coaching staff for the upcoming spring season.

In his role, Anderson will work with LevelUp Creator and Program Director Darnell Campbell, contributing across multiple levels of the PBA development pathway, including LevelUp skills development, PRO/SPECTs regional competition teams, and the Soldiers AAU/Elite program.

“Santa Barbara has deep meaning to me, and I believe in paying it forward,” Anderson said. “So many coaches poured themselves into me, and I look forward to doing the same. The commitment to proper development — on and off the court — is something that resonates with me. It stands out in a time when amateur basketball has become a booming business — but the way of the Prospects, LevelUp and the Oakland Soldiers is one where we don’t sacrifice the joy of basketball, instead we are building our program with that at the center of everything we do. I’m proud to contribute to an already impressive culture.”

Anderson brings elite playing experience, academic excellence, and a deep commitment to player development. Raised in Fresno alongside his two older sisters — both Division I basketball players — Anderson emerged as one of the most accomplished high school athletes in Central California history at Clovis West High School. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer and finished second in Central Section history with 2,730 career points, while ranking third in California state history with 464 made three-point field goals. He earned First Team All-State honors in 2021and competed on the prestigious Adidas Gauntlet Gold Circuit from 2018–2021, receiving 12 Division I scholarship offers before committing to UC Santa Barbara.

During his four-year collegiate career at UCSB, Anderson demonstrated rare consistency and loyalty, appearing in 127 of 128 games with 67 starts, all while maintaining elite academic performance. He graduated with a 3.52 GPA, earned Academic All-Big West honors from sophomore through senior seasons, and was named UCSB Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2025. Known nationally as one of college basketball’s premier shooters, Anderson connected on more than 40% from three-point range in all four seasons, finishing third in the nation in three-point percentage (47.4%) during the 2024–25 season and earning All-Big West Honorable Mention honors.

Anderson cites the value of the UCSB education, as well as the lifelong relationships he’s made in the Santa Barbara community, as core reasons for maintaining his deep ties to the Central Coast. That will continue through coaching and mentorship with PBA athletes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cole Anderson to the PBA Level Up Basketball family,” said Program Director Darnell Campbell. “As a former Division I standout and one of the top shooters in the country, Cole brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our program. We’re lucky to have him on board and excited to see the impact he’ll make.”

Assistant Director Cass Gordon emphasized the immediate connection Anderson brings to young athletes:

“Cole has an incredible basketball résumé, which is amazing for our kids. I also think it’s incredibly valuable to have another young coach on staff that our players can easily relate to and connect with. That relatability, combined with his knowledge of the game, will make an immediate impact on our program. We’re fortunate to have him join our family and can’t wait to see the growth he helps create on and off the court.”

Prospects Basketball Association continues to expand its mission of developing complete athletes through its integrated pathway of foundational skills training, regional competition, and elite AAU opportunities.

Prospects Basketball Association is always accepting players into its LevelUp Skills Sessions and is currently evaluating athletes for the PRO/SPECTs and SOLDIERS Spring Competition Teams.

For more information, visit http://www.prospectsbasketball.org.

ABOUT PROSPECTS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Prospects Basketball Association (PBA) is a California non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) approval. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, It is the parent organization of the Central Coast Soldiers and the Pro/spects, and was created to promote youth basketball by providing training, competition, mentorship, and educational opportunities to young athletes.

A number of well-known coaches — inside and outside of the Santa Barbara community — will be leading the Central Coast Soldiers, including Darnell Campbell, Cassandra Gordon, Eric Lee and Taylor Adnan.