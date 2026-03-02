Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, February 27 – The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is pleased to announce that registration for Spring Break Camp is now open.

Join the fun in April:

Dates: Monday, April 6 – Friday, April 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. daily

Location: Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

Program Cost: $45 per child

Pre-registration is required and encouraged to secure a spot as space is limited.

Registration forms are available in person at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Forms are also available online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation .

For more information, please contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Parks and Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.