SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The southbound W. Carillo Street off-ramp on US 101 in Santa Barbara will be closed Tuesday night, March 3 between 9 pm and 6 am.

This ramp closure will allow Caltrans to improve and upgrade the cellular towers in order to optimize signal reception in that location.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Please allow for extra time for your travels through the area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

