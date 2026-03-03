Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Grace Fisher Foundation (GFF) is launching Harmony for Independence, a free adaptive music therapy program made possible through a Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Designed to enhance quality of life for individuals living with paralysis—as well as their families and caregivers—the program will begin this spring at GFF’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse. GFF is seeking healthcare providers, disability-serving organizations, and community partners to help identify and refer participants across Santa Barbara County. Led by Meghan Downing, Certified Music Therapist.

For the purposes of this grant, paralysis is defined functionally as difficulty or inability to use arms and/or legs due to neurological conditions, including but not limited to spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and ALS.

Founded by Grace Fisher, a quadriplegic artist and nationally recognized disability advocate, the Grace Fisher Foundation centers creative expression as a pathway to independence, dignity, and belonging. Grace was confident that individuals living with paralysis—and their caregivers—would enthusiastically engage in this program. To ensure equitable access, GFF is mobilizing its community partners to support outreach and enrollment.

About the Program: Harmony for Independence

Why: Individuals living with paralysis and their families often face social isolation and limited opportunities for creative expression. Accessible arts programming is rare, yet essential to emotional well-being and community connection.

Who: Individuals living with paralysis, along with caregivers and family members. What: Hosted at the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in Santa Barbara, the program includes:

● Weekly adaptive music classes Tuesday 3:30-4:30 & Thursdays 2:00-3:00 using accessible instruments starting on April 7th.

● Bi-monthly Caregiver workshops focused on music-based wellness & connection starting April 6th 5:00p,

● Friday Monthly community “jam” events that foster inclusion and social engagement

Community referrals are essential to reaching individuals who may not be connected to traditional service networks. Healthcare professionals, organizations, advocates, and community members are encouraged to share referrals or collaborate on outreach efforts.

To refer participants or learn more, contact:

Jana@GraceFisherFoundation.org, 805-448-6873, GraceFisherFoundation.org