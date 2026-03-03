How to fix downtown is to open up State Street to cars again!

People will not walk up State from the beach to Victoria Street to see what is there, i.e., look what happened to Tienda Ho and Pascucci’s.

Next: Clear out the sidewalks of the dirty plants, racks, etc. and put in sidewalk tables and chairs. There’s more than enough room.

Put a two-way bike lane back on the street.

Closing State does not work. It’s way too long and ruined downtown. It’s way too far a distance. There are no goods and services for locals. We go to 5-Points and Calle Real for shopping. People need to drive through State, see what’s there, and then find parking.

State Street was made to go from one end of S.B. to the other, ending at the Bacara.

Bring it back!