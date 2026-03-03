Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County, CA — MOVE Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Iannarone as its new Executive Director following a rigorous national search.

Sarah joins MOVE at a pivotal moment for transportation, safety, and climate resilience in Santa Barbara County. With more than two decades of experience as a grassroots movement builder and over a decade leading nonprofit and multimodal transportation organizations, she brings a proven track record of stewarding trusted institutions while expanding their reach and impact.

“MOVE has built something powerful here,” said Sarah Iannarone. “This organization has deep roots across Santa Barbara County and a strong legacy of advancing walking, biking, transit, and safe streets. My role is not to reinvent that legacy, but to strengthen it, broaden our community support, and mobilize more people around a shared vision of safe, accessible, and affordable transportation for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.”

Throughout her career, Sarah has led organizations through growth, coalition-building, and major policy and funding efforts, translating community priorities into innovative programs and measurable outcomes. She has worked across neighborhood, municipal, regional, and state systems to secure public and philanthropic investment in safe streets, micromobility, and transportation infrastructure.

MOVE Santa Barbara County’s Board, which led the hiring process, emphasized the organization’s focus on continuity and momentum.

“Sarah stood out for her ability to lead through complexity while keeping community at the heart of our work,” said MOVE Board President Sage Davis. “She understands how to honor an organization’s history while mobilizing partnerships to expand collective impact. We are confident in her leadership as we continue advancing transportation solutions that keep Santa Barbara County moving forward.”

As Executive Director, Sarah will focus on strengthening strategic partnerships, deepening public engagement, and positioning MOVE as a central voice in advancing safe, equitable, and sustainable transportation across the county.

“Transportation is not a red or blue issue — safety, economic development, affordability, and quality of life are community priorities,” Sarah added. “MOVE will continue building a broad tent coalition that includes families, workers, businesses, public agencies, and community advocates. Together, we can make it easier for everyone to move safely and access opportunity throughout Santa Barbara County.”

MOVE Santa Barbara County remains committed to its mission of advancing safe, accessible, and sustainable transportation for people who walk, bike, roll, and use public transit. Under new leadership, the organization will continue to grow its impact while staying rooted in community values.

For more information, visit [website] and follow MOVE Santa Barbara County on social media.