Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Das Williams, Lori Goodman, Jackie Carrera, and Ashley Costa | Credit: Courtesy

Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP, Ashley Costa, Executive Director of Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, and Jeremy Ball, Lompoc City Council Member – District 4. | Credit: Courtesy

Maria Arroyo shared how LEAP made a difference for her family. | Credit: Courtesy

Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP, Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation and Jordan Killebrew, Executive Director, Public Affairs & Communications at Santa Barbara City College | Credit: Courtesy

Lori Goodman and Das Williams, LEAP’s Distinguished Alumnus | Credit: Courtesy

Goleta, Calif., March 3, 2026 — LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. celebrated its 55th anniversary as a nonprofit — and 50 years of providing high-quality childcare — at the 2026 LEAP Awards Brunch on Saturday, February 28, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The event raised $81,715 to support LEAP’s programs and services for children and families across Santa Barbara County.

Founded as Isla Vista Youth Projects amid the unrest of the early 1970s, LEAP emerged in response to a community in need of stability and support. In the wake of local riots and the burning of the Bank of America, the organization helped create a child-centered network of care that enabled families to work, access critical social services, and build resilience. Those early efforts laid the foundation for the strong, connected community LEAP continues to serve today.

“For 55 years, LEAP has quietly and consistently shown up for children and families,” Board Chair Chuck Flacks said in his opening remarks. “Through early education, family advocacy, and now expansion into Lompoc.”

The 2026 LEAP Awards Brunch honored local leaders Jackie Carrera, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Ashley Costa, Executive Director of Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, for their outstanding contributions to the community. LEAP also recognized Das Williams as its Distinguished Alumnus. Key speakers included Chuck Flacks, Maria Arroyo, Jordan Killebrew, and Jeremy Ball.

Jackie Carrera leads the Santa Barbara Foundation with a focus on advancing equity and strengthening collaboration throughout Santa Barbara County. Presenter Jordan Killebrew noted, “Because of her leadership, children and families in Santa Barbara County have greater access to the resources, support, and opportunities they deserve. Conversations about equity and well-being are not just aspirational under her watch; they are actionable.”

In the Lompoc Valley, Ashley Costa has expanded access to healthcare and essential services by building partnerships among hospitals, providers, and nonprofits. “Through her leadership with LVCHO, she, along with her wonderful staff, has worked closely with our hospital and health care providers to increase access to critical services for families who too often fall through the cracks,” said presenter Jeremy Ball.

“It was a privilege to recognize Jackie, Ashley, and Das, who was a student in our afterschool program,” said LEAP CEO Lori Goodman. “Their leadership, compassion, and dedication have strengthened our community in meaningful and lasting ways. They embody what it means to nurture opportunity and create positive change.”

Over the decades, LEAP’s reach has expanded to support children and families throughout Santa Barbara County, including the opening of its first Lompoc Children’s Center campus last year. While the organization has grown, its purpose has remained constant: to deliver high-quality direct services and to convene community members, partners, and stakeholders to advance the well-being of all.

At the ceremony, Maria Arroyo shared her experience as an emergency caregiver to her grandchildren. As she adjusted to the unexpected responsibility of raising young children, she connected with LEAP for support and essential resources. The ceremony also featured a moving testimonial from Maria Arroyo, a LEAP client who came to the organization as an emergency caregiver for her grandchildren. When unexpected circumstances placed young children in her care, Maria turned to LEAP for support and essential resources. Reflecting on the difference that help has made, she shared:

“There was a time when my world felt like it was tumbling down. Today, my life feels less stressful and much more enjoyable. I can truly enjoy being a grandmother. I can focus on the little things that children need — the things that give me joy and satisfaction. My family feels stable. I’m not just managing anymore — I’m enjoying.”

“At LEAP, we believe positive relationships and nurturing environments change lives,” Goodman said. “As we celebrated 55 years of impact at our LEAP Awards Brunch, we were especially grateful for the outstanding leaders and partners who embody our mission and strengthen our community through their dedication and heart. In a world that often feels chaotic and uncertain, many of our families are living with tremendous adversity. Our role at LEAP has always been to nurture — to create opportunities for joy, celebration, and belonging — and this community makes that possible every day.”

LEAP Milestones

1971 — Isla Vista Youth Projects (now LEAP) was founded in response to the unrest in Isla Vista, providing stability and support to local children and families.

1976 — Opened the first Children’s Center, serving 150 children across programs.

2001 — Established the Family Resource Center and began enrolling toddlers at the Children’s Center.

2002 — Launched an afterschool partnership with the Goleta Union School District.

2007 — Opened the West Campus Children’s Center in Goleta.

2017 — Purchased the Phelps Children’s Center building after 13 years of operation at the site.

2020 — Expanded Family Resource Center services to meet increased community needs during the pandemic.

2021 — Launched Santa Barbara County’s only registered diaper bank.

2023 — Rebranded as LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. to reflect expanded service across the Central Coast.

2025 — Opened a third Children’s Center campus in Lompoc, further expanding LEAP’s impact in Santa Barbara County.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed childcare, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.LEAPcentralcoast.org