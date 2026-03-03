Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is sponsoring an upcoming event at the Goleta Community Center where residents of Old Town Goleta only will be able to pick up a free air purifier. The event will also offer free test drives of electric cars, open to all members of the public. Participants at each event will also receive a free meal (while supplies last). APCD is proud to partner with the City of Goleta to host this event. Details about both programs are available below:

Free Air Purifiers

Open to Old Town Goleta residents only, proof of address required

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, 9am-1pm

WHERE: Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

Under APCD’s Clean Air Rooms program, eligible residents of the Old Town Goleta community — as defined by this State of California map — will be able to pick up a free air purifier, which can help keep indoor air clean during wildfires. APCD will distribute 400 air purifiers on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one per household, with proof of address required. To participate, Old Town Goleta residents are asked to bring one of the following types of proof of address:

A postcard from APCD about this event that will arrive in the mail before March 14

A driver’s license or a piece of mail showing an Old Town Goleta address, such as a utility bill

For more information on APCD’s Clean Air Rooms program, visit: http://www.ourair.org/clean-air-rooms/.

Free Test Drives of Electric Cars

Open to the public

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, 9am-1pm

WHERE: Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

Under the Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP), the Clean Vehicle Ride & Drive event (co-sponsored by the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition and the Community Environmental Council) will offer the chance to test drive electric vehicles from local dealerships and learn about DCAP incentives. DCAP provides up to $12,000 toward the purchase or lease of a new or used electric- or plug-in hybrid vehicle for income-qualified participants or residents of a low-income and/or disadvantaged community.

People who attend the event on March 14 can receive assistance with DCAP applications. Drivers must be 18 years or older, present a valid driver’s license, and complete a liability waiver. Participants who test drive a vehicle will be entered for a chance to win a $200 VISA gift card. For more information, visit this website: Clean Air Vehicle Ride & Drive – City of Goleta – Driving Clean Assistance Program.