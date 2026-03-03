If indeed the world is looking at the USA as a shining example of democracy, may I point out what I am seeing and hearing? The president saying our certified elections are rigged and corrupt. Ordering the National Guard on our streets “just because.” Saying federal judges are wrong in their decisions when they go against what the president wants, now assuring that violence will take place against those justices and their families! The Constitution is wrong and again the president says he has every right to do whatever he wants!

Law and order from our Justice Department has been hijacked to not give law and order to Americans but to now act as the department of doing the president’s bidding! The once honored FBI, where political opinions were put aside when they went to work, now focusing on their jobs wherever that took them. If it was to investigate the president for his actions, then they will pay the price and be fired!

Congress, whose members took an oath to swear allegiance to the Constitution and uphold our laws, has ceded its responsibilities and turned a blind eye and their vote not to uphold their oath!

In the past few days, we heard that ongoing negotiations with Iran were fruitful and would be of benefit for what our government was seeking. Then it came, out of the blue, bombs dropping, destruction, and loss of lives.

This is what our democracy looks like to the world? For me, it has turned from hopeful to heartless to what going forward? I just can’t see.