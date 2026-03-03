Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ― The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to welcome the world-renowned dance theater company PILOBOLUS. Their production, OTHER WORLDS, is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series and will take The Granada Theatre stage March 18–19, 2026.

Tickets to PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION are available at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, 2026 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated for its groundbreaking physicality, innovation, and storytelling, PILOBOLUS presents its OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION, a captivating exploration of the spaces we inhabit—within ourselves, our relationships, and the world around us. With a repertoire that shifts between performances, audiences at The Granada Theatre will experience a selection of works that blend wit, wisdom, and whimsy.

PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION at The Granada Theatre includes the poignant women’s duet Bloodlines, created by Pilobolus’s Executive/Co-Artistic Director Renée Jaworski and Artistic Director Matt Kent, which examines the generational evolution of family bonds; new work Flight, inspired by Pilobolus founding member Lee Harris’s passion for flying and his memories of the company’s fledgling days; Pilobolus’s reimagining of Martha Graham’s iconic Lamentation as part of the Lamentation Variations Project, commemorating GRAHAM100; and classics Pseudopodia and Branches. (Note: Featured works are subject to change.)

Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and power of connected bodies since being founded at Dartmouth College in 1971. Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and the Olympic Games, and created over 160 dance works. The mission of Pilobolus is to create, perform, and preserve dance; expand and diversify audiences; and teach dancers, non-dancers, and organizations to harness creative and collaborative potential through the joy of movement. Visit pilobolus.org for more information.



Please note: BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series is welcomed by The Granada Theatre and the Best Western Plus.

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower underserved members of our communities through access to live theatre and educational opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of our donors. Giving is now easier than ever: donate to Staging the Future via Venmo mobile app at @STF-ATGuild or online, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 13 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.