YouthWell will host a free, virtual Volunteer & Internship Workshop on March 11 from 5:45–7:15 PM, connecting Santa Barbara County teens directly with local organizations offering summer volunteer and internship opportunities.

More than a dozen respected community organizations will participate in a dynamic, panel-style format designed to give teens direct access to decision-makers and program leaders.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: March 11, 2026

Time: 5:45 – 7:15 PM

Format: Free Virtual Workshop

Audience: Santa Barbara County Middle & High School Students

Teens will: Explore summer 2026 opportunities • Learn what organizations seek in applicants

• Ask questions directly to representatives • Build professional communication skills



PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS

About YouthWell

YouthWell is a Santa Barbara County nonprofit dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of youth ages 5–25 and their families through education, prevention, early intervention, and cross-sector collaboration. YouthWell provides free mental health trainings, community workshops, and resource navigation tools that equip youth, families, educators, and community partners with the knowledge and support they need before a crisis occurs.

YouthWell also maintains Santa Barbara County’s only comprehensive online Youth & Family Mental Health & Wellness Resource Directory — a free, centralized platform connecting families to local counseling services, support programs, crisis resources, and community-based care.

By increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and strengthening protective factors, YouthWell works to ensure that no young person or family has to navigate mental health challenges alone. For more information, visit YouthWell.org