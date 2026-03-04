A historic postseason run by the Bishop Diego girls’ basketball team came to an end in round one of the Division 3 State Tournament with a 51-43 road loss to Carlsbad, the San Diego Section Division I Champion.

Eden Wynne led the Cardinals’ offensively with 16 points, while senior Jaymi Coronado added 11. The contest was tightly contested throughout, with Bishop Diego holding a narrow 10-9 advantage after the first quarter before Carlsbad edged ahead 24-9 at halftime.

The second half featured multiple momentum swings. The teams were tied at 32 late in the third quarter, but Carlsbad capitalized on a baseline out-of-bounds play to take a two-point lead entering the fourth. An early basket in the final period knotted the score again at 34, and the margin remained razor-thin as the deficit stood at just 43-41 with a little over four minutes remaining.

Down the stretch, however, Carlsbad executed efficiently in isolation sets, converting key possessions to close the game on an 8-2 run.

Despite the loss, there were several positives. The team responded with strong second-half rebounding, which helped offset a lower shooting percentage and kept the game competitive. While defensive rotations at times lacked the quickness needed to contain Carlsbad’s attack, the effort never waned as a No. 14 seed facing the division’s top champion.

“The team showed no quit and I know we left a few points on the floor. This was a very winnable game for us on the road,” said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich. “That’s what makes this loss so tough despite being a 14 seed.”

The loss concludes a remarkable season in which Bishop Diego finished 27-5, marking its highest win total in more than three decades.

Looking ahead, four starters are set to return next season. The program will graduate seniors Jaymi Coronado, Kasey Seashore, and Natalie Rodriguez, whose leadership and contributions helped fuel one of the most successful campaigns in school history.