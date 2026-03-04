Anastasia Brunner hit a grand slam and the Dos Pueblos High softball team defeated visiting Ventura 10-0 in the Channel League opener for both teams on Wednesday.

With the victory the Chargers improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in Channel League play. The Dos Pueblos offense pounded out 16 hits on the day and the Chargers are averaging eight runs per game thus far this season.

Freshman pitcher Emily Morici allowed only 1 hit while striking out 5. Kacey Hurley, Zellla Cassidy, and Brooklyn Hedricks all collected three hits.

Freshman Emily Morici was dominant in the circle for Dos Pueblos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“I love offensive production. To have so many girls up and down the lineup getting hits for us is a real positive,” said Dos Pueblos coach Mike Gerken. “Emily did a great job in the circle for us today, really stifling their bats. Great pitching and great hitting is a nice little combo to have.”

The Chargers will travel to Ventura on Friday to conclude their two-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.