Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Downtown Eats on Thursday, March 5th, at 4:00 pm at 634 State Street.

Offering a diverse menu of burgers, tacos, burritos, and more, Downtown Eats serves as the perfect culinary companion to M.Special’s extensive craft beer selection. With a spacious back patio, street-side dining, and indoor seating, the location offers a premier downtown atmosphere to enjoy a meal and a brew. The establishment is built on a commitment to quality, centered around the philosophy: “We are fresh food, not fast food.”

“The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association is thrilled to welcome Downtown Eats to the neighborhood,” says Robin Elander, Executive Director. “We look forward to the community coming out to support this new local business and enjoying everything they have to offer.”

The public is encouraged to attend the celebration, where complimentary sample bites and music will be available for guests to enjoy.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Downtown Eats Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Thursday, March 5th, 2026, at 4:00 pm

Where: 634 State Street

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.