Credit: Heidi Bergseteren

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL) will celebrate its graduating senior class at its annual Senior Recognition Event on Sunday March 22, 2026 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

This year, 25 graduating seniors will be honored in a celebration with approximately 400 friends and family expected to attend in recognition of the girls’ service and leadership over the past six years.

National Charity League, Inc. is a mother-daughter organization dedicated to fostering relationships through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture, and leadership. Each year, NCL chapters across the country recognize their graduating seniors—known as “Ticktockers”—for successfully completing a six-year program that emphasizes volunteerism, leadership development, and cultural experiences.

The Santa Barbara Class of 2026 has made a significant impact in the community, contributing 700 volunteer hours to date this year and 5,900 hours over the past six years in support of more than 20 local nonprofit organizations. From donation drives to nonprofit fundraisers and hands-on service projects, these young women have demonstrated a lasting commitment to giving back while serving alongside their mothers and fellow members.

The evening’s celebration will feature a show highlighting poise and presentation, choreographed by Julie Walsmith. The event will also include a special presentation honoring each senior’s years of service, recognizing sustained community involvement and future plans, a traditional father/VIP dance, and an evening shared with family and friends.

The National Charity League organization continues to thrive nationwide. Founded in California, NCL now includes nearly 300 chapters and more than 200,000 members and alumnae across the country. The Santa Barbara Chapter is proud to be part of this legacy, empowering the next generation of leaders through meaningful service and community engagement.

For more information about National Charity League, Inc., visit nationalcharityleague.org.