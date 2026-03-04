Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A one-night project to perform repairs to power poles will result in a full closure of State Route 192 (Sycamore Canyon Road) just east of Nidever Road on Monday, March 9 from 8 pm until 6 am.

Travelers in each direction will detour from State Route 192 via Nidever Road and continue on Via Real to Cravens Lane with delays not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

This work will be performed by Southern California Edison, under permit from Caltrans.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/