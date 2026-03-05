Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA. March 2026 – CALM is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Dr. Chuck Merrill and Megan Rheinschild. They each join with a robust background and a longstanding commitment to families in Santa Barbara County.

“We are honored and delighted to welcome Megan and Chuck, whose decades of leadership in healthcare and victim advocacy reflect the heart of our work: strengthening families, improving systems of care, and ensuring children have the support they need to thrive,” shared Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO. “Their insight will be instrumental as we continue to elevate CALM’s impact for vulnerable children and families.”

Chuck Merrill, MD is a Santa Maria physician and healthcare leader with more than four decades of experience serving local families. From his early work with a focus on pediatric trauma and emergency care, to developing residency programs in Family Medicine and Obstetrics/Gynecology at Marian, he has been committed to improving systems of care, advancing medical education, and strengthening community health. In addition to his medical leadership, Dr. Merrill has been actively involved in community service, youth athletics, and local philanthropy. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to ensuring children and families have access to high-quality, compassionate care.

Megan Rheinschild has worked at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in the Victim Witness Assistance Program for nearly three decades, overseeing comprehensive services, support and advocacy for victims of violent crime and their families. She also leads interagency collaborations with local, regional, and state partners to address human trafficking and sexual assault, and to meet the needs of survivors. She is a Governor’s Appointee as the Victim Representative for the California Interstate Commission for Adult and Juvenile Supervision and the Victim Representative for the National Interstate Commission for Juveniles. Safety, advocacy, and justice for children and families have been at the forefront of Megan’s career.

Both Merrill and Rheinschild have dedicated their professional lives to improving access to care, strengthening systems that protect children, and supporting families during their most vulnerable moments. Their leadership will further CALM’s work preventing and healing trauma across Santa Barbara County.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 3,000 children and families receive mental health support, with services offered at CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and in community spaces. With a 56-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.