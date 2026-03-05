Coffee Week will be happening March 19 – 28!
You can find the full menu out on stands on March 19. Coffee Week will until March 28, 2026 and end at the Coffee Culture Festival happening 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for an all-day celebration that blends coffee culture, arts, science, and community.
Below is a list of participating restaurants for 2026. You can stay up to date on when our food weeks are coming, how to enter to win a gift card to a participating restaurant, and more by subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.
4991 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria • carpmooncafe.com
5650 Calle Real, Goleta • cayarestaurant.com
1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 5392 Hollister Ave., Goleta • crushcakes.com
528 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 1101 State St., Santa Barbara • 5915 Calle Real, Goleta • 250 Storke Rd., Goleta• dunecoffee.com
5134 Hollister Ave., Goleta • dpcsb.com
1131 State St., Santa Barbara • goodlandwaffles.com
1819 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara • 711 Chapala St., Santa Barbara • 401 E Haley St., Santa Barbara • 199 S Turnpike Rd. #101, Goleta • 5696 Calle Real, Goleta • lighthousecoffeesb.com
5100 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria • luckyllamacoffee.com
8301 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara (Located at the Ritz Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara) • marisellarestaurant.com
702 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • lapalomasb.com
3315 State St., Santa Barbara • 1324 State St., Santa Barbara • 1187 Coast Village Rd., Santa Barbara • 3305 State St., Santa Barbara (Inside Gelson’s Market) • renaudsbistro.com
1208 State St., Santa Barbara • samasamakitchen.com
321 Motor Way, Santa Barbara • sbcoffee.com
406 E Haley St. #3, Santa Barbara • 720 Linden Ave., Carpinteria • thirdwindowbrewing.com
You can check back here for the full menu on March 19. If you’d like to stay up to date about our food week happenings you can subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.
