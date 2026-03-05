Coffee Week will be happening March 19 – 28!

You can find the full menu out on stands on March 19. Coffee Week will until March 28, 2026 and end at the Coffee Culture Festival happening 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for an all-day celebration that blends coffee culture, arts, science, and community.

Below is a list of participating restaurants for 2026. You can stay up to date on when our food weeks are coming, how to enter to win a gift card to a participating restaurant, and more by subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.

4991 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria • carpmooncafe.com

5650 Calle Real, Goleta • cayarestaurant.com

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 5392 Hollister Ave., Goleta • crushcakes.com



528 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 1101 State St., Santa Barbara • 5915 Calle Real, Goleta • 250 Storke Rd., Goleta• dunecoffee.com

5134 Hollister Ave., Goleta • dpcsb.com

1131 State St., Santa Barbara • goodlandwaffles.com

1819 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara • 711 Chapala St., Santa Barbara • 401 E Haley St., Santa Barbara • 199 S Turnpike Rd. #101, Goleta • 5696 Calle Real, Goleta • lighthousecoffeesb.com

5100 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria • luckyllamacoffee.com

8301 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara (Located at the Ritz Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara) • marisellarestaurant.com

702 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • lapalomasb.com

3315 State St., Santa Barbara • 1324 State St., Santa Barbara • 1187 Coast Village Rd., Santa Barbara • 3305 State St., Santa Barbara (Inside Gelson’s Market) • renaudsbistro.com

1208 State St., Santa Barbara • samasamakitchen.com

321 Motor Way, Santa Barbara • sbcoffee.com

406 E Haley St. #3, Santa Barbara • 720 Linden Ave., Carpinteria • thirdwindowbrewing.com