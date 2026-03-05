Coffee Week will be happening March 19 – 28!

You can find the full menu out on stands on March 19. Coffee Week will until March 28, 2026 and end at the Coffee Culture Festival happening 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for an all-day celebration that blends coffee culture, arts, science, and community.

Below is a list of participating restaurants for 2026. You can stay up to date on when our food weeks are coming, how to enter to win a gift card to a participating restaurant, and more by subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.

4991 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria • carpmooncafe.com

5650 Calle Real, Goleta • cayarestaurant.com

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 5392 Hollister Ave., Goleta • crushcakes.com


528 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 1101 State St., Santa Barbara • 5915 Calle Real, Goleta • 250 Storke Rd., Goleta• dunecoffee.com

5134 Hollister Ave., Goleta • dpcsb.com

1131 State St., Santa Barbara • goodlandwaffles.com

1819 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara • 711 Chapala St., Santa Barbara • 401 E Haley St., Santa Barbara • 199 S Turnpike Rd. #101, Goleta • 5696 Calle Real, Goleta • lighthousecoffeesb.com

5100 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria • luckyllamacoffee.com

8301 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara (Located at the Ritz Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara) • marisellarestaurant.com

702 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • lapalomasb.com

3315 State St., Santa Barbara • 1324 State St., Santa Barbara • 1187 Coast Village Rd., Santa Barbara • 3305 State St., Santa Barbara (Inside Gelson’s Market) • renaudsbistro.com

1208 State St., Santa Barbara • samasamakitchen.com

321 Motor Way, Santa Barbara • sbcoffee.com

406 E Haley St. #3, Santa Barbara • 720 Linden Ave., Carpinteria • thirdwindowbrewing.com

You can check back here for the full menu on March 19. If you’d like to stay up to date about our food week happenings you can subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.

