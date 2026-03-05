Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 5, 2026 – The City of Goleta Public Works Department is pleased to announce the launch of Street Talk, an invitation to the community to share input through a variety of community engagement opportunities over the coming weeks.

“In Goleta, Public Works is a part of everyday life. Whether you walk, bike, or drive through the City, enjoy our parks and recreational spaces, or utilize our solid waste services, you are using the services provided by the Public Works Department,” says Public Works Director Luz “Nina” Buelna. “Street Talk allows for meaningful engagement and provides direct feedback from our community about how we can continuously improve the experience they have with Public Works, especially in the area of transportation.”

The first Street Talk activity is an online community survey, designed to give residents and community members a platform to share their experiences and insights about Public Works’ efforts with a focus on transportation. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and will be available until March 17 on the City’s website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/PW.

Paper copies of the Street Talk survey will also be available in English and Spanish at the following locations:

Goleta City Hall Reception – (130 Cremona Drive)

Goleta City Council Chambers during Council Meetings – (130 Cremona Drive)

Goleta Community Center – (5679 Hollister Avenue) – Available directly in front of Reception

Goleta Valley Library Express – (6500 Hollister Avenue)

State of the City on April 15, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center

A community open house will be held on April 22, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center, and a virtual community meeting will take place on April 23, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Spanish interpretation will be available for both events.

Feedback from both the survey and the community workshops will help the City better understand the community’s transportation preferences and priorities.

For more information about Street Talk, the survey, and the upcoming community meetings, visit http://www.CityofGoleta.org/PW.