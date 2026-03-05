Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

MONTECITO, CA (March 5, 2026) — Sunstone Winery, Santa Barbara County’s most popular tasting room and organic vineyard estate, announced today that it will open the Sunstone Wine Lounge to the public on March 19, 2026, at 1294 Coast Village Road, Montecito, CA 93108.

Marking Sunstone’s first-ever off-site location, the Sunstone Wine Lounge will offer a fresh, elevated way to experience the winery’s acclaimed portfolio in the heart of Montecito. Guests can enjoy traditional tasting flights, wines by the glass, inventive wine cocktails, and Solis™ by Sunstone functional cocktails—Sunstone’s non-alcoholic beverage line launched in 2025—alongside curated cheese and charcuterie selections.

Designed with a contemporary, lounge-forward aesthetic—layered with natural stone details and estate imagery—the Sunstone Wine Lounge delivers a fresh new expression of Sunstone, offering vibrant, modern energy in contrast to the vineyard estate’s old-world charm.

“We designed the Wine Lounge around a more modern way of gathering—stylish, innovative, and wellness-aware,” said Djamila Cabugos, CEO of Sunstone Winery, “reflecting our patrons’ appreciation for organic viticulture, functional wellness, and authentic storytelling. Partnering with the talented Cabana Home design team, we created a space where guests can explore our wines and also enjoy Solis non-alcoholic cocktails with the same sense of occasion.”

The Sunstone Wine Lounge will be open to the public seven day per week starting March 19, 2026, with operating hours of 11AM to 9PM Thursday through Sunday, and 11AM to 5PM Monday through Wednesday.

“We’re launching a new kind of Sunstone destination,” said President Teddy Cabugos. “It’s a day-to-night experience that showcases our wines while introducing a new era of beverage consumption and adding to the vibrant heartbeat of Coast Village.”

For reservations, contact (805) 688-9463 or visit sunstonewinery.com. For updates, behind-the-scenes previews, and announcements leading up to opening, follow Sunstone Wine Lounge on Instagram: @sunstonemontecito.