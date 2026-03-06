Bishop Diego Boys’ Volleyball Improves to 5-0 With Sweep of Crosstown Rival Laguna Blanca

The Bishop Diego boys’ volleyball team is riding a hot streak early in the season.

The Cardinals defeated crosstown rival Laguna Blanca in straight sets 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 at the Brick House. With the win Bishop Diego improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley League, while the Owls fell to 2-4 and 1-1 in Tri-Valley League play.

Although the two small private schools have produced several competitive matches in recent years, Bishop Diego controlled most of Thursday’s contest. The rivalry has grown into a notable matchup between the programs, both of which have experienced consistent success in boys volleyball.

“It’s our own little crosstown rivalry,” said Bishop Diego coach Dillan Bennett of the matchup with Laguna Blanca. We don’t have the Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos deal, but as two small private schools that have had a lot of success in volleyball it’s really cool to have that with Laguna Blanca.”

John Michael Flint led the Cardinals’ offensive attack, finishing with 11 kills and five service aces. The outside hitter set the tone early in the opening set, helping Bishop Diego quickly seize momentum. The Cardinals went on to close out the set 25-12 on a Flint ace.

“He’s definitely our leader, emotionally, physically and volleyball wise. It has been so great to watch him evolve over the last four years,” Bennett said. “Last year he was our go to player and the year before that he was a go to player, but now this year the other teams know he is the go to player. So far it doesn’t seem to matter. He still answers the bell.”

Laguna Blanca’s Soren Alldredge provided much of the Owls’ offense throughout the match, finishing with a match-high 15 kills. The junior showcased his versatility while playing multiple roles on the court, helping keep Laguna Blanca competitive at key moments.

“Soren is doing such a nice job playing a different position when everybody knows we are setting him the ball,” said Laguna Blanca coach Jason Donnelly. “When teams prepare for him and he can still play at that level it’s great.”

The second set proved more competitive early on. Laguna Blanca held a brief 4-2 lead following an ace by Alldredge, but a series of Owls errors allowed Bishop Diego to move ahead. A kill by Damien Krautmann helped ignite a Cardinals run that stretched the lead to 11-6.

Laguna Blanca responded with a push of its own, trimming the deficit to 12-11 after Alldredge recorded a kill and a solo block on consecutive points. Bishop Diego quickly regained control, however, using a Flint kill to launch a four-point run that restored separation. The Cardinals maintained the advantage the rest of the way, securing the set 25-16.

The third set followed a similar pattern, with both teams trading points early and ties at 5-5 and 8-8. Bishop Diego again broke through behind Flint, whose consecutive kills helped extend the lead to 15-10. Laguna Blanca briefly closed the gap after a timeout, but the Cardinals maintained steady control and finished the match with a 25-18 victory after a Flint spike off the block.

Bishop Diego’s experienced roster includes 10 seniors and several returning contributors from last season’s successful squad, along with a group of athletes who have transitioned from other sports and filled key roles.

The Cardinals will look to continue their strong start Friday against Providence. Laguna Blanca returns to action next week when it hosts Dunn.