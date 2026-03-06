Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 5, 2026

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites the community to join local first responders and city departments for Buckle Up with First Responders, a family-focused event promoting safety, education, and community engagement.

Families are encouraged to bring their vehicles for free car seat inspections and installations performed by certified car seat technicians from Cottage Hospital and partnering agencies. While waiting, attendees can enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast served by Santa Barbara Police Officers and Firefighters.

Children will have the opportunity to explore police vehicles and fire engines, enjoy face painting, and take part in a variety of activities hosted by the Santa Barbara Fire Department, Santa Barbara Public Library, Parks and Recreation, and the California Highway Patrol.

Join your Santa Barbara Police Department, local first responders, and community partners for this family friendly event!

Buckle Up with First Responders

Saturday, March 14, 2026

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Westside Neighborhood Center (423 W. Victoria St.)

