Credit: Anthony Zell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (March 5, 2026) — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) invited 170 eighth grade students from local junior high schools on Friday, February 27, as part of the college-readiness program AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Discovery Day. The students were introduced to SBCC programs that aim to spark curiosity about higher education, career pathways, and potential Dual Enrollment opportunities.

“As a former AVID student and a first-generation college graduate, I know firsthand how powerful access and exposure can be,” shared Senior Director of Admissions & Records and Dual Enrollment Angelica Contreras. “Programs like AVID Discovery Days are often the first time students can actually see themselves on a college campus walking into labs, trying hands-on activities, and realizing that these careers are real and attainable.”



Engaging 8th-graders helps to build awareness and understanding of decisions they can make now to learn how their high school Career Technical Education programs are pathways that can lead to SBCC certificates.



“The day was amazing! It was great to experience young minds engage and become stimulated in fields that match their interests and perhaps never knew about,” shared Dean Michael Medel. “The students explored opportunities in Digital Arts, Physical Education, and Health Technology at the Cliff Campus.”

The full-day event included a bus ride to SBCC’s Cliff Campus, three interactive sessions, a complementary lunch at the SBCC Cafeteria, and short tours of the east and west campuses.



“SBCC is open to great collaborations and opportunities for the young minds in our region,” shared SBCC Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D. “The college is grateful for this cross-departmental event that involves Academic Affairs, Enrollment Services, and Dual Enrollment.”

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).