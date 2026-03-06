Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 5, 2026 — Cox employees across Santa Barbara raised a landmark $100,000 for nonprofits serving the communities where they live and work in celebration of Cox Charities’ 30-year anniversary. The grants will strengthen the work of two Santa Barbara nonprofits — Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County — each receiving $50,000 to advance their essential community programs.

Since its founding in 1996, Cox Charities in the West Region (California, Arizona, Nevada and Idaho) has allocated more than $25 million to local communities through nonprofit grants, scholarships and initiatives that enhance quality of life across the areas it serves. Funded by contributions from Cox employees, 100% of donated dollars are reinvested directly into local communities.

“This milestone year — celebrating our 30th anniversary — makes our impact feel even more significant. It reflects three decades of our employees’ unwavering commitment to showing up for the communities we serve and call home. Cox Charities is proud to provide $100,000 in total grants, the largest annual award in our history. We are thrilled to support Foodbank and Girls Inc., whose work is making an incredible impact in our community,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, Santa Barbara Market Vice President for Cox Communications.

Record-level giving comes at a time when nonprofit needs are rising nationwide. According to the Fundraising Effectiveness Project, the number of individual donors declined 4.5% last year, and donor retention fell another 2.6%, even as nonprofits reported increased demand for food assistance, housing support and educational resources.

Despite these challenges, Cox employees continue to step up for local organizations. Their year-round giving and volunteerism make it possible for Cox Charities to deliver landmark support during its 30th anniversary year — ensuring local organizations have the resources they need to continue serving neighbors who rely on them.

2026 Grant Recipients

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Girls Inc. empowers K-12 girls through hands-on STEM education and programs that spark curiosity, build confidence and strengthen critical thinking. Cox and Girls Inc. have cultivated a strong partnership for more than a decade, supporting community initiatives, volunteerism and program development. This collaboration includes the SMART Lab, where participants explore technology, digital media and creative problem-solving — key STEM experiences that foster innovation and self-assurance.

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is a leader in food security and sustainability, working to transform hunger into health by providing fresh produce, nutritious groceries and nutrition education for people of all ages — from preschoolers to older adults, veterans to farm workers. Cox and the Foodbank share a longstanding partnership supported through volunteerism, Cox Charities grants and a recent Cox Conserves grant for the Foodboss Educational Programming. The Foodbank also received a donated Cox Tower Garden — nicknamed “Sprout” — which is now part of its curriculum, deepening the organizations shared commitment to community well-being and environmental stewardship.

