SANTA BARBARA, CA (March 2026) – An annual community favorite returns to Elings Park the first weekend in April. The Great Egg Hunt will be held on the Park’s soccer fields, featuring 20,000 treat-filled eggs, an appearance by the Big Bunny, and a Live DJ – all at no cost for participants.

Two Egg Hunts: at 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Both Hunts will include separate zones for Littles (Baby Bunnies: 0-5 years) and Bigs (Jackrabbits: ages 6 and above) to ensure maximum enjoyment and safety for all. Participants must bring their own baskets.

New fun for everyone! Train Rides, a Giant Bounce Zone, and Food & Beverages, all available for purchase throughout the event.

Pre-registration required. Capacity is limited – sign up early to secure a spot. Parking is $10 per car, payable at the Park’s entrance kiosk.

“The Park’s mission includes making Santa Barbara happier, healthier and more inspired through recreation and nature,” said David Velazquez, Director of Operations at Elings Park. “We certainly check those boxes when local kids and families come to the Park to share excitement and smiles on a beautiful Santa Barbara Saturday. The Great Egg Hunt is a Park staff favorite, and this year, we are extra ‘egg-cited’ to add train ride and bounce house fun to the magic of an early Spring outing.”

Questions? Call Elings Park at 805.569.5611 or visit http://www.elingspark.org

ABOUT THE PARK

Elings Park is the largest nonprofit public park in America supported solely by community donations. Built on the site of the former Santa Barbara City landfill, the Park took over 20 years to complete. It opened in 1985 and today offers 230 spectacular hilltop acres that provide panoramic city, mountain and ocean views, sports fields, hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, and playgrounds. It is a premier venue for weddings, memorials, concerts, theatrical presentations, music festivals, and corporate events. The Park is free of charge and open 365 days a year. Visit http://www.elingspark.org for more information.