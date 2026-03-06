Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – March 6, 2026 – This Saturday, March 7, 2026, the Santa Barbara community is invited to attend the Family Literacy Festival. Embracing the theme “Readers Are Leaders,” the festival is designed as a free, fun-filled event celebrating literacy, family, and community.

The event will take place from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Santa Barbara Public Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Catering to students from PK-12th Grade, the festival promises an engaging weekend outing for families with children of all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with book authors. The day will also feature a wide array of family activities and hands-on arts & crafts. Furthermore, families will be able to connect with organizations providing valuable literacy resources.

Event Details at a Glance:

What: Family Literacy Festival

Family Literacy Festival When: Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Where: SB Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

SB Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara Who: Open to all families and students, PK-12th Grade

Open to all families and students, PK-12th Grade Cost: FREE

This community celebration underscores Santa Barbara Unified’s guiding principle: “Every child, every chance, every day”. The festival is made possible through a robust community collaboration, with deep gratitude extended to the event’s dedicated partners: the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Santa Barbara Public Library.