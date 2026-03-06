Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 5, 2026

Do you have a passion for making a difference in your community? Share your ideas and be a part of a City team by joining one of our 30 City Advisory Groups! The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization; this is an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, we have 27 vacancies on the City Advisory Groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of the Advisory Groups, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call (805) 564-5309. For a detailed list of vacancies and an online application, visit our Boards and Commissions page.

Application Deadline: Friday, April 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Applicant Interviews: The City Council will conduct applicant interviews at City Hall (735 Anacapa St.) on:



Tuesday, May 5

Applicants for a position on the Santa Barbara Youth Council must attend one interview with City Council as well as one interview with the current Santa Barbara Youth Council. The Santa Barbara Youth Council will also conduct interviews at the Westside Neighborhood Center (423 W. Victoria Street) on:

Monday, March 16, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

Monday, April 6, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

Monday, April 20, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

Monday, May 4, at 5:15 p.m. (estimated time)

The City Council will make appointments to all the City Advisory Groups on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.